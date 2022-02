Nadal no inspira sólo en la pista, también fuera: su mensaje a Swiatek cuando perdió en el Open de Australia

Iga Swiatek on receiving a text from Rafael Nadal following her Australian Open semi-final exit:



"I just felt really motivated. The day after I lost I wanted to come back on court and work harder. I think Rafa's message had a lot to do with that."



