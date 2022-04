“Patético, repugnante, una vergüenza”, el durísimo ataque al Villarreal en Inglaterra

😡 “Villarreal are a disgrace. That was a disgrace to the #UCL .”



😬 “You could’ve played a fan next to Van Dijk, they were that bad.”



😳 “I’ve no idea how they’ve made it this far. They were pathetic!”



Jason Cundy 𝙎𝙇𝘼𝙈𝙎 Villarreal 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZdMVFUqd8b