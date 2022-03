Doncic hunde a los Lakers de LeBron

Luka & Jalen Brunson combined for 47 PTS. Jalen wreaked havoc on defense picking off 4 steals, while Luka was a maestro leading the @dallasmavs on a 15-4 run to secure the W! #MFFL@luka7doncic: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK@jalenbrunson1: 22 PTS (9-15 FGM), 4 AST, 4 STLS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/eqMyUMqope