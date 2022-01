Los cuatro países de la UE que almacenan armas nucleares de EEUU y cuándo las pueden utilizar

Google Earth satellite imagery from last year (25 Jul 2019) shows a single F-16AM/F-16BM and 9 pairs of external fuel tanks on ground at Volkel Air Base in 🇳🇱the Netherlands.



(Base known for storage of 🇺🇸☢️U.S. Nuclear Weapons, just like e.g. 🇧🇪Kleine-Brogel, 🇩🇪Büchel, 🇮🇹Aviano) pic.twitter.com/QeNQFeak4V