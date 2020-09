Conoce el Antiguo Egipto sin salir de España

View this post on Instagram

#ARCHAEOLOGY 🔈♦️ Royal Egyptian Masks with long wig. Greco - Roman Era. A death mask was created so that the soul would recognise its body, and return to it safely. Death masks were also believed to help to guard a dead person from evil spirits in the afterlife. If the dead person was important, their mummified body would have been put into a special wooden coffin called a sarcophagus.