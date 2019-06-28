Lexi Rabe tiene 7 años y sufre acoso por aparecer en "Vengadores: Endgame"

Siete años. Lexi Rabe no llega ni a contar su edad con los dedos de las dos manos. Y ni por esas el acoso que conlleva la fama disminuye. Es cierto que interpretar a Morgan Stark, hija de Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) en "Vengadores: Endgame" tenga sus consecuencias, como es la de no pasar desapercibida en la calle o en el colegio. Pero, de pertenecer al club de fans de Marvel a acosarla y hacerle bulling, hay un salto. Y esto es lo que ha querido transmitir a través de su cuenta de instagram.
En un vídeo publicado hace 6 días, la joven actriz ha hablado sobre la desafortunada situación que algunos de sus fans le han hecho pasar. Y, con desafortunada situación, me refiero a acoso. Para ello, ha pedido que "no me intimiden ni a mi familia ni a mí", aclarando que "si voy a algún sitio y estoy actuando un poco mal o algo así... es porque solo tengo 7 años".
El mundo de la fama no debe ser fácil. Dentro de muchas variantes, no suelen faltar dos extremos: los seguidores y amantes del personaje o la película en cuestión, o los detractores y enemigos a cualquier comentario a su favor. Esto puede ser perjudicial para un actor o actriz que, al fin y al cabo, son personas. Y más si no llegan a los 10 años. De esta manera, el acoso que ha recibido Lexi Rabe por desfilar en una alfombra roja y no firmar algún autógrafo o olvidarse por un momento de sonreír, le ha llevado a recordar a la gente que, a veces, "se puede fallar".
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
A partir de esta publicación, su madre, Jessica Rabe, ha aprovechado para explicarse y señalar que Lexi es una niña educada, con buen comportamiento y, si no lo fuera, Marvel no habría contado con ella para interpretar a la hija de Iron Man. Según ha escrito, ha pedido que "por favor, guárdense sus opiniones para que Lexi pueda crecer en un mundo libre, es una persona normal, una niña". Para la madre, "este tipo de cosas son las que hacen que los famosos no quieran salir de casa o conocer a la gente", y a añadido que "solo traten de darse cuenta de que lo que hacen con sus hijos puede funcionar para ustedes y lo que yo hago con los míos me funciona bien". Y es que, aún apareciendo en la saga de Marvel y, en el caso de Lexi Rabe, además en "Gozilla rey de los monstruos", la fama no tiene por qué llevar consigo el tener mala educación o falta de respeto. Con esto, su madre escribió que "mis hijos me aman y me respetan incluso si actúan de vez en cuando".
La pequeña hija de Tony Stark concluyó el vídeo con su característica y adorable sonrisa, acompañada de un beso para la cámara y su famosa frase "te quiero 3.000". A una actriz tan joven se le puede juzgar por su forma de actuar en la cinta, pero no por su actitud y o por los métodos de su crianza. Al menos, así lo han pedido tanto ella como su familia.