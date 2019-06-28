Lexi Rabe tiene 7 años y sufre acoso por aparecer en "Vengadores: Endgame"

Siete años. Lexi Rabe no llega ni a contar su edad con los dedos de las dos manos. Y ni por esas el acoso que conlleva la fama disminuye. Es cierto que interpretar a Morgan Stark, hija de Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) en "Vengadores: Endgame" tenga sus consecuencias, como es la de no pasar desapercibida en la calle o en el colegio. Pero, de pertenecer al club de fans de Marvel a acosarla y hacerle bulling, hay un salto. Y esto es lo que ha querido transmitir a través de su cuenta de instagram.

En un vídeo publicado hace 6 días, la joven actriz ha hablado sobre la desafortunada situación que algunos de sus fans le han hecho pasar. Y, con desafortunada situación, me refiero a acoso. Para ello, ha pedido que "no me intimiden ni a mi familia ni a mí", aclarando que "si voy a algún sitio y estoy actuando un poco mal o algo así... es porque solo tengo 7 años".

El mundo de la fama no debe ser fácil. Dentro de muchas variantes, no suelen faltar dos extremos: los seguidores y amantes del personaje o la película en cuestión, o los detractores y enemigos a cualquier comentario a su favor. Esto puede ser perjudicial para un actor o actriz que, al fin y al cabo, son personas. Y más si no llegan a los 10 años. De esta manera, el acoso que ha recibido Lexi Rabe por desfilar en una alfombra roja y no firmar algún autógrafo o olvidarse por un momento de sonreír, le ha llevado a recordar a la gente que, a veces, "se puede fallar".