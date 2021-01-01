Así se ha dado la bienvenida a 2021 en las principales ciudades del mundo

Sin festejos, con fuertes restricciones sociales, sin gente en las calles, en la Nochevieja de 2020 solo se celebró que acaba el año del coronavirus, que ha contagiado a más de 80 millones de personas y ha dejado más de 1.770.000 muertos.
TIMES SQUARE Y PARQUE BAYFRONT ESTARÁN SOLOS
En Nueva York, la famosa bola de Times Square con la que tradicionalmente se recibe el Año Nuevo, solo tuvo la compañía del personal de producción del evento y un pequeño grupo de trabajadores esenciales ya que las autoridades prohibieron el público.
“El año que viene nos reuniremos y llenaremos Times Square. Pero este año ni siquiera intenten venir”, dijo el jefe del Departamento de la Policía de Nueva York.
Miami fue otra de las icónicas ciudades estadounidenses que se quedó sin fiesta luego de que se canceló la multitudinaria celebración del Parque Bayfront.
Este encuentro, incluido por USA Today y MSN en la lista de los 10 mejores lugares del mundo para recibir el Año Nuevo, congregaba a unas 100.000 personas para ver en directo la ascensión de una gran naranja por una de las fachadas del hotel Intercontinental y disfrutar de los fuegos artificiales y la música mirando a la Bahía Vizcaína.
Tirana (Albania) MALTON DIBRA EFE
LAS PARADISÍACAS PLAYAS DE BRASIL SE QUEDAN SIN SU “REVEILLON”
Ante el recrudecimiento de la pandemia y el registro de una segunda ola de la enfermedad en Brasil, uno de los países más afectados por el coronavirus en el mundo, las autoridades cerraron las playas y cancelaron las fiestas de “Reveillon”.
Tal es el caso de las ciudades de Santos, Guarujá, Sao Vicente y Bertioga, cuyas playas reciben a 1,5 millones de turistas procedentes de Sao Paulo cada Año Nuevo.
Asimismo, Río de Janeiro, cuya famosa fiesta de Reveillon en la playa de Copacabana acoge a más de 2,5 millones de personas, no solo canceló el evento sino que anunció el bloqueo al acceso a todas las playas esta noche.
“Es necesario que este 31 de diciembre todos se queden en casa. Aplacemos las fiestas para el próximo año cuando ya tengamos vacunas y lechos disponibles”, afirmó el jefe del Centro de Operaciones de Río, Alexandre Cardeman.
A la medida restrictiva se unieron Fortaleza, un importante destino turístico en el nordeste de Brasil, y Salvador, que por lo general ofrecía cinco días de festividades y conciertos musicales en las calles para despedir el año.
POCOS FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES EN EL MUNDO
El Reino Unido pasó la Nochevieja del Brexit bajo severas restricciones sociales para evitar los contagios, en un momento en el que una nueva variante del coronavirus se extiende por el país.
De este modo, el espectáculo pirotécnico que cada fin de año ilumina el centro de Londres y las aguas del Támesis quedó cancelado, por lo que el ayuntamiento de Londres recomendó a los ciudadanos que sigan desde sus casas el especial que emitió la cadena pública BBC o las funciones virtuales que ofrecen los teatros londinenses.
Francia también se privó de los fuegos artificiales sobre la Torre Eiffel, que atraen cada año a decenas de miles de personas a la avenida de los Campos Elíseos.
Del mismo modo, en Australia los fuegos artificiales de Sídney, uno de los espectáculos que abren tradicionalmente las celebraciones del planeta en el Año Nuevo, ya iluminaron el Puente y la Bahía, aunque sin la asistencia de público.
Por orden del Gobierno central y los estados federados, Alemania no tendrá pirotecnia para evitar las concentraciones.
