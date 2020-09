Esto es lo que te vas a encontrar en las tiendas de lujo en este nuevo mundo

View this post on Instagram

#PradaHideaway: a pop up designed by @MartinoGamper for #Prada at @harrods, 4th - 28th September 2020. The products’ offer reflect the idea of simplicity, the return to the quintessential quality and beauty of natural materials: it includes women’s ready to wear, bags, accessories and footwear, with a focus on a special selection of shearling jackets in neutral tones as well as a variety of garments made of the finest cashmere with special hand-made treatments.