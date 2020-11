Biden, ganador de las elecciones... si dependiera de las «celebrities» de Hollywood

View this post on Instagram

V127: THE THOUGHT LEADERS ISSUE Cover 7 of 12: #JenniferLawrence (Actress) “Voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom. And I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime. I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.” Head to the link in bio for the full feature & pre-order V127 now to get the issue before election day! — Photography by @inezandvinoodh Interview by @owenmyers Fashion by @aryehlappin Makeup by @hungvanngo using @diormakeup Hair by @benskervin Casting by @itboygregk — Be sure to register to vote on our V IS FOR VOTE hub on vmagazine.com, created in collaboration with @plus1vote!