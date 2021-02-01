Soldados mexicanos y agentes de inmigración rescataron a una niña de 2 años de Chile después de que aparentemente cayera al Río Grande y los adultos que estaban con ella la dejaran y cruzaran el río hacia Estados Unidos, dijeron las autoridades el domingo.

El Instituto Nacional de Inmigración dijo que el incidente ocurrió el sábado cuando un grupo de migrantes cruzaba el río cerca de Ciudad Acuña, frente a Del Rio, Texas. Los adultos hicieron gestos, señalando a la niña a los soldados y agentes de inmigración, quienes luego se metieron en el río para rescatarla, dijo la agencia. La niña se mantuvo a flote. Los adultos no se detuvieron para recuperar a la niña y continuaron cruzando el río. Los papeles encontrados en una bolsa de plástico en la ropa de la niña incluían un certificado de nacimiento de Chile, dijeron las autoridades. La niña era parte de un grupo familiar que previamente había solicitado asilo o condición de refugiados en México. La niña ha sido entregada a las autoridades de bienestar infantil.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and immigration agents rescued a 2-year-old girl from Chile after she apparently fell into the Rio Grande and the adults who were with her left her and crossed the river into the United States, officials said Sunday.

The National Immigration Institute said the incident occurred Saturday as a group of migrants was crossing the river near Ciudad Acuna, across from Del Rio, Texas.

The adults made gestures, pointing out the toddler to soldiers and immigration agents, who then waded into the river to rescue her, the agency said. Somehow the girl remained afloat.

The adults did not stop to retrieve the girl and continued across the river.

Papers found in a plastic bag in the girl's clothing included a birth certificate from Chile, officials said. The girl was part of a family group that had previously sought asylum or refugee status in Mexico.

The girl has been placed with child welfare authorities.