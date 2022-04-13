La dirección exacta de las 115 cámaras que vigilan la entrada al Centro de Madrid: la multa es de 200 euros
Los vehículos con clasificación ambiental “B” y “C” tienen prohibido acceder a la zona “Distrito Centro” únicamente para atravesarla, si bien podrán hacerlo para estacionar en un aparcamiento
La Zona de Bajas Emisiones de Especial Protección (ZBEDEP) “Distrito Centro” ya está completamente operativa. De manera que todo aquel que no sea residente o que no se dirija a uno de los aparcamientos situados en el interior de su perímetro, será multado. Esta zona, sostiene el Ayuntamiento, fue creada en desarrollo de la Estrategia de Sostenibilidad Ambiental Madrid 360, “para proteger la salud humana y el medio ambiente urbano mediante la mejora de la calidad del aire y la disminución de los efectos negativos del tráfico motorizado”.
¿Cuál es el montante de la multa?
Desde el 21 de marzo de 2022, con la entrada en vigor la Ley 18/2021, de 20 de diciembre, por la que se modifica el texto refundido de la Ley sobre Tráfico, Circulación de Vehículos a Motor y Seguridad Vial, aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 6/2015, de 30 de octubre, en materia del permiso y licencia de conducción por puntos, el acceso no permitido a la Zona de Bajas Emisiones de Especial Protección (ZBEDEP) Distrito Centro constituye una infracción grave recogida en el párrafo z3 del artículo 76 de dicha Ley, y se sanciona con multa de 200 euros.
Normas de Distrito Centro
-Se prohíbe el acceso a los vehículos con clasificación ambiental “A” (y que, por tanto, no pueden obtener distintivo ambiental).
-Los vehículos con clasificación ambiental “B” y “C” tienen prohibido acceder a la ZBEDEP “Distrito Centro” únicamente para atravesarla, si bien podrán hacerlo para estacionar en un aparcamiento de uso público o privado, o reserva de estacionamiento situados en su interior.
-Se prevén determinadas excepciones, que afectan a residentes, empresas y autónomos, personas con movilidad reducida, servicios públicos, transporte de alumnado a centros educativos y otros colectivos y supuestos.
¿Dónde están las cámaras?
CAPITAN SALAZAR MARTINEZ, CALLE, DEL, 1
TOLEDO, CALLE, DE, 125
CAMPILLO DEL MUNDO NUEVO, PLAZA, DEL, S/N
CAMPILLO DEL MUNDO NUEVO, PLAZA, DEL, 5
EMBAJADORES, CALLE, DE, 53
VALENCIA, CALLE, DE, 25
ARGUMOSA, CALLE, DE, 43
ATOCHA, CALLE, DE, 127
ATOCHA, CALLE, DE, 127
PLATERIA DE MARTINEZ, PLAZA, DE LA, 1
PLATERIA DE MARTINEZ, PLAZA, DE LA, 3
LOPE DE VEGA, CALLE, DE, 51
CORTES, PLAZA, DE LAS, 6
CORTES, PLAZA, DE LAS, 6
ZORRILLA, CALLE, DE, 31
LOS MADRAZO, CALLE, DE, 29
ALCALA, CALLE, DE, 51ALCALA, CALLE, DE, 51
ALCALA, CALLE, DE, 51PRIM, CALLE, DE, 14
BARBARA DE BRAGANZA, CALLE, DE, 13
MARQUES DE LA ENSENADA, CALLE, DEL, 3
ARGENSOLA, CALLE, DE, 30
SANTA BARBARA, PLAZA, DE, 3
ANTONIO FLORES, CALLE, DE, 6
MEJIA LEQUERICA, CALLE, DE, 23
MEJIA LEQUERICA, CALLE, DE, 23
LARRA, CALLE, DE, 23
FUENCARRAL, CALLE, DE, 107
RUIZ, CALLE, DE, 23
RUIZ JIMENEZ, GLORIETA, DE, 8
RUIZ JIMENEZ, GLORIETA, DE, 8
ACUERDO, CALLE, DEL, 41
BALTASAR GRACIAN, CALLE, DE, 6
SANTA CRUZ DE MARCENADO, CALLE, DE, 24 B
SANTA CRUZ DE MARCENADO, CALLE, DE, 24 B
SEMINARIO DE NOBLES, CALLE, DEL, 2
MARTIRES DE ALCALA, CALLE, DE LOS, 2
DUQUE DE LIRIA, CALLE, DEL, S/N
REYES, CALLE, DE LOS, 18
GRAN VIA, CALLE, 73
GRAN VIA, CALLE, 73
LEGANITOS, CALLE, DE, 47
MARINA ESPAÑOLA, PLAZA, DE LA, 8
SAN QUINTIN, CALLE, DE, 6
REQUENA, CALLE, DE, 7
MAYOR, CALLE, 77
MAYOR, CALLE, 77
SEGOVIA, CALLE, DE, 39
ANGOSTA DE LOS MANCEBOS, CALLE, 8
MORERIA, CALLE, DE LA, 10
YESEROS, CALLE, DE LOS, 3
DON PEDRO, CALLE, DE, 16
DON PEDRO, CALLE, DE, 16
SAN BUENAVENTURA, CALLE, DE, 1
SAN FRANCISCO, CARRERA, DE, 15
CALATRAVA, CALLE, DE, 42
ROSARIO, CALLE, DEL, 5
AGUILA, CALLE, DEL, 25
VENTOSA, CALLE, DE LA, S/N
TOLEDO, CALLE, DE, 104
CAMPILLO DEL MUNDO NUEVO, PLAZA, DEL, 6
RIBERA DE CURTIDORES, CALLE, DE LA, S/N
RIBERA DE CURTIDORES, CALLE, DE LA, S/N
RIBERA DE CURTIDORES, CALLE, DE LA, S/N
MIGUEL SERVET, CALLE, DE, 25
MESON DE PAREDES, CALLE, DEL, 85
AMPARO, CALLE, DE, 100
MALLORCA, CALLE, DE, 6
ARGUMOSA, CALLE, DE, 43
ATOCHA, CALLE, DE, 120
ATOCHA, CALLE, DE, 120
ALMADEN, CALLE, DE, 28
GOBERNADOR, CALLE, DEL, 32
CERVANTES, CALLE, DE, 44
CORTES, PLAZA, DE LAS, 6C
ORTES, PLAZA, DE LAS, 6
ALCALA, CALLE, DE, S/N
ALCALA, CALLE, DE, S/NALCALA, CALLE, DE, 51
ALCALA, CALLE, DE, 51
ALMIRANTE, CALLE, DEL, 29
BARBARA DE BRAGANZA, CALLE, DE, 14
GENERAL CASTAÑOS, CALLE, DEL, 15
CAMPOAMOR, CALLE, DE, 17
SANTA BARBARA, PLAZA, DE, 3
SANTA BARBARA, PLAZA, DE, 3
HERMANOS ALVAREZ QUINTERO, CALLE, DE LOS, 6
MEJIA LEQUERICA, CALLE, DE, 21
MEJIA LEQUERICA, CALLE, DE, 21
CHURRUCA, CALLE, DE, 25
MANUELA MALASAÑA, CALLE, DE, 1
SAN ANDRES, CALLE, DE, 44
MONTELEON, CALLE, DE, 19
SAN BERNARDO, CALLE, DE, 88
SAN BERNARDO, CALLE, DE, 88
CONDE DUQUE, CALLE, DEL, 44
MARTIRES DE ALCALA, CALLE, DE LOS, 9
MARTIRES DE ALCALA, CALLE, DE LOS, 9
MARTIRES DE ALCALA, CALLE, DE LOS, 9
DUQUE DE LIRIA, CALLE, DEL, 6
SAN LEONARDO, CALLE, DE, 10G
RAN VIA, CALLE, 76
GRAN VIA, CALLE, 76
SAN QUINTIN, CALLE, DE, 6
REQUENA, CALLE, DE, 7
MAYOR, CALLE, 86MAYOR, CALLE, 86
SEGOVIA, CALLE, DE, 37
MORERIA, CALLE, DE LA, 11
DON PEDRO, CALLE, DE, 18
VISTILLAS, TRAVESIA, DE LAS, 2
SAN FRANCISCO, CARRERA, DE, 16
SAN BERNABE, CALLE, DE, 13
ISABEL TINTERO, CALLE, DE, 2