Stephen King compara Estados Unidos con una novela de terror y no está escrita por él

.@JeffBezos and @GOP APPROVED Public Wear! Discounts for quantity orders! Breeders ONLY. Wealthy White Religious Republican Women exempt, but encouraged to purchase for maids, housekeepers, babysitters, etc. pic.twitter.com/7AmB1kyFwn