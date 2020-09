Buscan a una mujer y a su hijo de dos años que desaparecieron tras coger un avión de Reino Unido a España

We're concerned about Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, & her son, aged two, missing from Bridgwater.



We believe they flew to Valencia on Mon 31 Aug & we're liaising with Spanish police.



Can you help us confirm they're safe & well? Call 101 ref 5220204216. More: https://t.co/W2y26m5I9G pic.twitter.com/GV462ROEuI