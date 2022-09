Los inspectores de la ONU acceden a la central nuclear de Zaporiyia pese a los bombardeos rusos

Mykola, 12, looks at his computer class destroyed at Mykhailo lyceum, which was bombed by Russian forces on the 4th of March, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Aug. 30, 2022. “When I’m at school, I think about the person who died in the debris. I feel deeply sorry for her. ” Mykola said. pic.twitter.com/kSAGEtHmy2