Para desconectar de la cuarentena, mira los tweets más compartidos de la historia

Ni Rosalía ni Barack Obama. Tampoco el Papa Francisco. Ni Donald Trump. El Rubius es la única persona del mundo que ha logrado colocar dos tweets en el top 10 de los más compartidos de la historia de la red social. Su famoso ‘Limonada’ se hizo tan viral que más de cuatro millones de personas lo alzaron hasta los primeros puestos de esta clasificación. Si bien es cierto que no ocupa ni el primer, ni el segundo, ni el tercer puesto, también lo es que es el personaje que más retweets acumula con diferencia en este top. ¿El resto? Se reparten entre clásicos como Ellen DeGeneres y entre sorpresas como Yusaku Maezawa.
Twitter ha anunciado que sus usuarios activos diarios monetizables totales han aumentado un 23%, especialmente impulsados por el coronavirus. Como era de esperar, los usuarios se han lanzado a la red social en busca de noticias de última hora para estar al día en la crisis sanitaria. La pandemia ha hecho de las redes social un servicio vital para muchos, para estar conectado al mundo pero también para informarse.
No obstante, también puede convertirse en una buena forma de matar el tiempo durante lo días que aún faltan de cuarentena.
10. Damarious Randall | 1,07 millones
If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey...— Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018
9. Penn State Interfraternity Council | 1,11 millones
With the current devastation in Houston, we are pledging $0.15 for every RT this gets! Please forward this along to help out those in need! pic.twitter.com/lodyOBE0eG— Penn State IFC (@PennStateIFC) August 30, 2017
8. Jimmy Donaldson (Mr. Beast) | 1,3 millones
I’m going give someone random who retweets this tweet $10,000 because it’s my birthday and I feel like being nice ☺️ (you have to be following me so I can dm you the code if you win)— MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) May 7, 2019
7. El Rubius | 1,45 millones
LIMONADA 2.0 🗿— elrubius 🦋 (@Rubiu5) September 29, 2018
6. Barack Obama | 1,5 millones
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
5. El Rubius | 1,6 millones
LIMONADA 🗿— elrubius 🦋 (@Rubiu5) August 20, 2016
4. Louis Tomlinson | 2,5 millones
Always in my heart @Harry_Styles . Yours sincerely, Louis— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 2, 2011
3. Ellen DeGeneres | 3,1 millones
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
2. Carter Wilkerson | 3,3 millones
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
1. Yusaku Maezawa | 4,2 millones
ZOZOTOWN新春セールが史上最速で取扱高100億円を先ほど突破！！日頃の感謝を込め、僕個人から100名様に100万円【総額1億円のお年玉】を現金でプレゼントします。応募方法は、僕をフォローいただいた上、このツイートをRTするだけ。受付は1/7まで。当選者には僕から直接DMします！ #月に行くならお年玉 pic.twitter.com/cKQfPPbOI3— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤 友作 (@yousuck2020) January 5, 2019