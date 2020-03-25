Tecnología

Para desconectar de la cuarentena, mira los tweets más compartidos de la historia

De entre todos los mensajes que se han publicado hasta la fecha en Twitter, sólo unos pocos pueden presumir de tener millones de retweets

Pedro del Corral
Última actualización:25-03-2020 | 15:18 H/
Creada:25-03-2020

Ni Rosalía ni Barack Obama. Tampoco el Papa Francisco. Ni Donald Trump. El Rubius es la única persona del mundo que ha logrado colocar dos tweets en el top 10 de los más compartidos de la historia de la red social. Su famoso ‘Limonada’ se hizo tan viral que más de cuatro millones de personas lo alzaron hasta los primeros puestos de esta clasificación. Si bien es cierto que no ocupa ni el primer, ni el segundo, ni el tercer puesto, también lo es que es el personaje que más retweets acumula con diferencia en este top. ¿El resto? Se reparten entre clásicos como Ellen DeGeneres y entre sorpresas como Yusaku Maezawa.

Twitter ha anunciado que sus usuarios activos diarios monetizables totales han aumentado un 23%, especialmente impulsados por el coronavirus. Como era de esperar, los usuarios se han lanzado a la red social en busca de noticias de última hora para estar al día en la crisis sanitaria. La pandemia ha hecho de las redes social un servicio vital para muchos, para estar conectado al mundo pero también para informarse.

No obstante, también puede convertirse en una buena forma de matar el tiempo durante lo días que aún faltan de cuarentena.

10. Damarious Randall | 1,07 millones

9. Penn State Interfraternity Council | 1,11 millones

8. Jimmy Donaldson (Mr. Beast) | 1,3 millones

7. El Rubius | 1,45 millones

6. Barack Obama | 1,5 millones

5. El Rubius | 1,6 millones

4. Louis Tomlinson | 2,5 millones

3. Ellen DeGeneres | 3,1 millones

2. Carter Wilkerson | 3,3 millones

1. Yusaku Maezawa | 4,2 millones