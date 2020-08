Un pequeño milagro en la gran explosión de Beirut

View this post on Instagram

Daddy going in after Mommy into labor room! As soon as the blast came out and hurt everyone. Dear Doctors, Thank you for bringing me safely into this world. I hope I can pay you back one day. You are my heroes. Special Thanks to Dr Anestasiades and all Saint George Hospital team! #beirut #beirutexplosion #saintgeorgehospital #myheroes #brightfuture #life