André Gomes podría volver a LaLiga de la mano del Sevilla

🚨✅ Confimed: #SevillaFC are interested in André #Gomes from #Everton, as first reported by @Wtransfers7. 🤝



📌 The 🇵🇹 midfielder is looking to leave the club but - to date - #EFC will not let him go easily. 🐓⚽#Transfers #Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/qevEEjxhls