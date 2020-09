No podemos dejar de mirar la excepcional Alta Joyería de Dolce & Gabanna

View this post on Instagram

Presented at @santamarianovella1612 in Florence, the Alta Gioielleria creations include a necklace in yellow and white gold with intense yellow and colourless diamonds and a white gold ring and earrings with colourless and brown diamonds. The majestic and historical Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, considered Europe’s first workshop, offers an enriching setting for the Alta Gioielleria creations. The pharmacy’s first perfume, which dates back to 1533 and was specifically created for Catherine de’ Medici, continues to be produced today and is famous all over the world. #DGLovesTuscany #Pittimmagine #DGAltaGioielleria #DGFattoAMano #MadeInItaly @pittimmagine @cittadifirenzeufficiale