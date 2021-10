#EMSR546 #ErupciónLaPalma



Our #RapidMappingTeam has released its 1️⃣8⃣th updated product for #LaPalma🇪🇸#CumbreVieja eruption using an optical image acquired on 10 October at 11:50 UTC



▶️Extent of the🌋lava flow: 570 ha (+73 ha in 48h)

▶️1,323 destroyed buildings🏠detected (+337) pic.twitter.com/dCMuqkbzQU