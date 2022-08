Alemania envía seis cazas Eurofighters a Asia en uno de sus mayores despliegues desde la II Guerra Mundial

Guten Tag 👋 The German Air Force, known as the 'Luftwaffe', will participate in Exercise #PitchBlack22 for the first time! Travelling to Australia as part of #RapidPacific2022, @Team_Luftwaffe will arrive with over 200 personnel and 10 aircraft. 💪🇩🇪



➡️ https://t.co/saFJuftsiS pic.twitter.com/uxqc7AvqPG