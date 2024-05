Sigue la final de Eurovisión 2024, en directo: todas las actuaciones, el momento de Nebulossa y toda la polémica con Israel

En quinto lugar saldrá al escenario uno de los cinco grandes Reino Unido, con Olly Alexander «Dizzy», que ocupa un magnífico 10º puesto en las apuestas eurovisivas. «Escribí la canción el verano pasado. Estaba pensando en cosas divertidas que podrían marearte y recuerdo haber dicho “mareado por tus besos”, así que la canción trata sobre sentir una emoción tan intensa por alguien que pone tu mundo patas arriba y del revés», ha explicado el artista.

KARAOKE del First:

Di-

(Make me dizzy, dizzy, dizzy)

There's a place where we break the line (make me-)

Make it a circle redefined, mm (di-)

Beautiful gardens, eternal flowers (make me di-)

You know the way, so take me there

Won't you make me dizzy from your kisses?

Will you take my hand and spin me

'Round and 'round until the moment never ends? Mm

Make me dizzy from your kisses

Will you take my hand and spin me?

Take me back to the beginning again (again, again)

Pulling me close (close, close), I feel stillness in the air (di-)

Time has frozen, all memories lost

So won't you make me dizzy from your kisses?

Will you take my hand and spin me

'Round and 'round until the moment never ends? Mm

Make me dizzy from your kisses

Will you take my hand and spin me?

Take me back to the beginning again (again, again)

So don't you make me dizzy from, oh, oh

(Oh, won't you make-)

There isn't an end, there isn't a start

I don't wanna stop, I can't go too far

There isn't an end, there isn't a start

I don't wanna stop, I can't go too far

There isn't an end, there isn't a start

I don't wanna stop, I can't go too far

There isn't an end, there isn't

So won't you make me dizzy from your kisses? (Oh)

Will you take my hand and spin me

'Round and 'round until the moment never ends?

(Until the moment never ends) uh

Make me dizzy from your kisses

Will you take my hand and spin me? (Take my hand)

Take me back to the beginning again (again, again)